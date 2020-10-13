Deputies investigating shooting in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating following a shooting in Murrells Inlet Tuesday night.
Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunfire at a home on Turntable Road. According to investigators, preliminary reports state a man fired shots that struck a vehicle.
“There were no injures. The suspect fled in a black Dodge Challenger,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigative Division is also responding to the scene.
