Deputies investigating shooting in Murrells Inlet
By Live 5 Web Staff | October 13, 2020 at 8:21 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 8:21 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating following a shooting in Murrells Inlet Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunfire at a home on Turntable Road. According to investigators, preliminary reports state a man fired shots that struck a vehicle.

“There were no injures. The suspect fled in a black Dodge Challenger,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigative Division is also responding to the scene.

