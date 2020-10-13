Deputies: Man arrested after Williamsberg Co. Nightclub shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after a nightclub shooting hospitalized eight.
Adrian McCrea, 34, has been arrested for eight counts of attempted murder, one count of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Deputies say they responded to a call of a shooting at the Infinity Lounge on North Williamsburg County Highway Saturday.
A booking report states that the incident began after McCrea was removed from the club by security personel.
After his ejection, deputies say McCrea began shooting into the building while standing in the road.
When they arrived, deputies say McCrea had left the scene but there were three gunshot victims in the club and five more that had been taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.
After the suspect was identified as McCrea, the WCSO says they were able to locate McCrea, arrest him, and transport him to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
McCrea is being held at the Williamsburg County Detention Center.
