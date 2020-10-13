Deputies searching for missing, homeless Charleston County woman

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing, homeless Charleston County woman.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 54-year-old Sharon Elizabeth Wilson who has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 160 pounds and is 5′7″ tall.
She is missing from the Storage Road area of Hollywood.
“It is reported that she is homeless,” the sheriff’s office said. “She was last seen on September 27th sometime around 4:00pm. Unknown on clothing description.”
There is no foul play suspected.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
“If contact is made with the person after hours, please notify Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200,” CCSO officials said.
