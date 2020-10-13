FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front on the way tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will push east tonight and drop off cooler and drier air. There isn’t a lot of moisture associated with this front, but a couple of showers are possible tonight and overnight. Temperatures will cool to near 60 degrees tonight- noticeably cooler by tomorrow morning. Some inland areas will drop to the mid 50s. Look for plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs expected to top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Another front will move through Friday and cool temps down even more! Highs by the end of the work week will rebound into the low 80s before plummeting to the upper 60s/near 70 Saturday afternoon! The coolest mornings ahead are Saturday and and Sunday mornings with lows in the low/mid 50s!