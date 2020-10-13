FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold front on the way tonight!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front will push east tonight and drop off cooler and drier air. There isn’t a lot of moisture associated with this front, but a couple of showers are possible tonight and overnight. Temperatures will cool to near 60 degrees tonight- noticeably cooler by tomorrow morning. Some inland areas will drop to the mid 50s. Look for plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs expected to top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Another front will move through Friday and cool temps down even more! Highs by the end of the work week will rebound into the low 80s before plummeting to the upper 60s/near 70 Saturday afternoon! The coolest mornings ahead are Saturday and and Sunday mornings with lows in the low/mid 50s!
In the tropics we are watching one disturbance about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. There is a low chance for any development as upper-level winds will likely tear the any organization apart during the next few days. Hurricane season doesn’t end until November 30th. Until then continue to stay prepared and weather aware!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cooler, spotty shower possible; LOW: 60.
TOMORROW: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 84.
THURSDAY: Warm and mainly dry; HIGH":84.
FRIDAY: Isolated shower and warm ; HIGH: 83.
SATURDAY: Much cooler; HIGH: 69.
SUNDAY: Cool and sunny; HIGH: 73.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
