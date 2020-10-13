Folly Beach Council to discuss Pier parking and resuming Parks and Rec programming

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Folly Beach City Council says they will be voting on parking changes to the Arctic Boulevard beach access spots.
Officials say the plan is to eliminate several spots on Arctic Boulevard on the west side of pier for the first phase of the pier reconstruction project.
City Council says these changes for the project will be in addition to eliminating all parking in the pier’s front lot and closing the restaurant and shop on the pier.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin says this is to keep the construction workers safe as they move in and out of the area.
Goodwin says phase one is expected to take about five months to complete.
The Folly Beach City Council will also discuss an extension of the current mask ordinance, which Goodwin says he expects will be approved.
Folly Beach leaders say they will also discuss renewal of Folly Beach Parks and Recreation programming. The Parks and Recreation Department says they want to resume sports for the fall and winter months.
This will be the second time the department proposes to reopen.
The department says they propose to bring back basketball, soccer, tennis, pickle ball and more, but with several precautions in place.
No more than ten people will be allowed at a practice at once and organizers say children will be required to wear masks and social distance when they are not playing. Additionally, coaches will be required to wear a mask at all times, and the parks and recreation department say they will disinfect all equipment every ten minutes.
Soccer and basketball programs will be limited to semi-private and private lessons, which organizers say excludes formal games.
City of Folly Beach Representative Colleen Jolley says this program only started last year, and they are hoping to start it back up to see how the program can run.
If the council approves the proposal at Tuesday’s meeting, officials say practices could start as soon as this weekend.
City Council says they will also discuss requiring all dogs on the beach to have a tag renewed within the last year. The law currently requires dogs to wear tags renewed in the last 3 years, but Goodwin says this will help keep all animals on the beach safe.
