Former Berkeley County deputy coroners file wage theft lawsuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In a lawsuit filed on Monday, three former Berkeley County deputy coroners say they were not getting paid for all the hours they worked.
Kristin Mazzell, Sharon Shuler and George Winningham are suing Berkeley County and Coroner George Oliver. Deputy coroners investigate violent, sudden, or suspicious deaths within the county.
Court documents state there was an employee agreement that deputy coroners would get paid an hourly rate for all hours worked. The lawsuit says the plaintiffs' normal work schedule was 37 and half hours per week.
However, the plaintiffs routinely worked more 75 hours per week, but were only compensated for hours designated as their normal schedule, according to court documents. It says an administrative assistant submitted the timesheets.
The lawsuit states the plaintiffs' job had become unsustainable due to being short staffed and the number of deaths in the community.
It says it’s due in large part to a surge of population growth in the county, new hospitals hospice centers and the rise in violent crime. Plaintiffs could handle as many as 10 to 20 deaths per 48-hour shift.
The attorney for the plaintiffs, Marybeth Mullaney released the following statement:
“Being a Coroner is important work, it is a position that not everyone can do. It is definitely a calling. My clients did the job and they did the job well. They enjoyed their work and would have continued to work for the Coroner if they had been paid for all their time. It is a loss to the citizens of Berkeley County. It is unfair of the County to expect people to work without compensation. I also want to point out that County Council has not provided the department with the deputies Berkeley County has needed to account for the growth and call volume.”
Berkeley County says they don’t have a comment on this lawsuit. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver has not responded to a request for comment yet.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.