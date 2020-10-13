Fresh Future Farm reopens grocery store in Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An urban farm and grocery store in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood in North Charleston is reopening on Wednesday after being closed since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Fresh Future Farm serves a community where access to fresh produce is limited. Their mission is to make sure people can afford fresh produce and groceries.
The Chief Farm Officer, Germaine Jenkins, says they are excited to reopen and that the farm serves as a community gathering place.
The team will take orders and payments outside the store as a safety precaution. They are also requiring masks for anyone on site.
During the farm’s more than 6-month closure farm leaders say they delivered groceries, COVID-19 protective items and more to families for free thanks to grants.
They also supported Chicora-Cherokee residents with more than $8,000 dollars in rent and utility assistance due to unemployment related to the pandemic.
“For those who live here you know that Winn-Dixie Closed in 2005,” Jenkins said. “There are emergency distributions and things like that but there has not been a place that will take your debit card, your cash your EBT, and offer neighborhood discounts for the freshest stuff you can get.”
The farm provides discounts for people who might be experiencing financial hardships. The grocery store will be open Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following week and for the remainder of the month it will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To stay up to date on operating hours you can visit the Future Fresh Farm Facebook page here.
