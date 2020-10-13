"It was like, BAM!' Georgetown man learns he has winning lottery ticket

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown man was having dinner when he said a lottery win prompted him to put down his fork.
The winner, who declined to be identified, said he didn’t finish his meal when he learned he won a $30,000 jackpot from the Win It All game.
“It was like, BAM!” the man said.
He paid $2 for the ticket at the Money Saver store on Highmarket Street in Georgetown on his way home from work, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He was in the middle of eating dinner as he scratched the instant ticket and revealed the prize.
Three top prizes of $30,000 remain in the instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000, Armstrong said.
Money Saver in Georgetown received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.
