North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing, disposing of two newborns does not appear for trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing of her two newborns does not have to be present during her trial.
Opening arguments are set begin on the second day Alyssa Dayvault’s case. A spokesperson with the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the defendant was a no show for the first day of trial Monday and did not show up again Tuesday.
According to to the spokesperson, she’s not required to attend and the trial will continue in her absence.
The legal definition of a “trial in absentia” refers to a criminal proceeding in a court of law in which the defendant is not physically present to present a defense and testify on behalf of one’s self.
Jury selection continued Tuesday morning, with opening arguments set to begin sometime in the afternoon. Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains after authorities said she murdered and disposed of her two newborns in 2017 and 2018.
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home in December of 2018. She reportedly told authorities she did not seek medical treatment and did not attempt to save the newborn’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a trash can at her North Myrtle Beach home.
Police said she also admitted to giving birth to another child in November of 2017, doing the same with the infant.
