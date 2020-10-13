Lowcountry sisters compete on CBS’s ‘Amazing Race’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two sisters from Beaufort County will make their debut on the 32nd edition of CBS’s “The Amazing Race” Wednesday.
Kaylynn and Haley Williams are both real estate agents in the Bluffton area. The Williams sisters make up one of the 11 teams competing in the series, which takes teams around the globe.
“I love the southern sisters,” host Phil Keoghan said. “They have managed to make an incredible life, but started off with a really challenging start. They came from a rough upbringing.”
Kaylynn said she moved out at 15 and Haley moved out at 16.
“So ever since then, we’ve just kind of been taking care of each other and we kind of went to the school of hard knocks,” she said. “And we’re used to relying on each other and on ourselves.”
The first country teams will fly to in the competition is Trinidad and Tobago.
The sisters say they definitely plan on using their southern charm when it comes to having help from their male competitors.
The latest version also features former NFL players Gary Barnidge and Deangelo Williams. The season kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
The program was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic, Keoghan said.
