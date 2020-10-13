Man shot in Ladson dies from injuries; deputies continuing investigation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was shot in Ladson last week has died from his injuries.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday afternoon that the victim passed away on Monday.
On Friday just before 10:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Berrywood Drive near Donwood Drive in Woodside Manor.
“A male was found, with a handgun nearby, unresponsive on the roadway,” the sheriff’s office said. “He suffered from apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.He has since passed away from the injuries.”
Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
