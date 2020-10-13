McMaster to hold ceremonial signing of bill supporing S.C. firefighters diagnosed with cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing Wednesday for a new state law designed to help South Carolina firefighters who develop cancer.
McMaster will hold the signing for S. 1071, the Firefighter Cancer Health Care Benefit Plan, Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the South Carolina State Fire Acadmey Fire Station in Columbia.
McMaster officially signed the bill into law on Sept. 29.
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in the bill, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses. The types of cancers listed in the bill include:
- Central and peripheral nervous system
- Oropharyngeal
- Respiratory tract
- Gastrointestinal tract
- Hepatobiliary
- Solid organ and endocrine
- Genitourinary and male reproductive
- GYN
- Skin, soft tissue, and breast
- Bone and blood
If a firefighter dies from cancer, their family would receive $75,000.
McMaster’s office posted a photo of him signing the bill on Sept. 29 on his Facebook page. In that post, McMaster said he was proud to sign the bill to give state firefighters “enhanced healthcare coverage.”
“These men and women sacrifice to be there for us in our most difficult moments, and we must do all that we can to be there for them in theirs,” the post stated.
Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said at the time of the signing that cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters and that his agency spent years advocating for the bill.
The act officially takes effect on July 1, 2021.
