New poll: Graham pulls ahead of Harrison in senate race

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - A poll from Morning Consult released Tuesday morning shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham taking a lead over challenger Jaime Harrison.
The poll shows 48 percent of likely voters surveyed between Oct. 2 and Oct. 11 saying they will vote for Graham, while 42 percent will vote for former S.C. Democratic Party Chairman Harrison.
The poll also showed President Donald Trump with a significant lead in the Palmetto State over former Vice President Joe Biden.
A Quinnipiac University poll released on Sept. 30 showed Graham and Harrison in a tie, both at 48 percent. The results of that poll mirrored an earlier Quinnipiac poll released on Sept. 16.
Graham and Harrison faced off in their first debate on Oct. 3.
A second debate, scheduled six days later, was canceled in favor of two separate candidate forums. Harrison’s campaign called for Graham to take a COVID-19 test prior to the second face-off, but Graham’s representatives said the senator would not take the test because he provided a doctor’s note and accused Harrison of “demanding special treatment.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.