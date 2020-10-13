North Charleston Police investigate fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that left one woman dead.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Spruce Street at approximately 10:25 p.m. Monday, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. Once there, police found a woman who had been fatally wounded in a vehicle.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information to call North Charleston Police investigators at 843-740-2800.
