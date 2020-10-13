Patriots Point intersection improvement plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is inviting residents to weigh in on the plans for improvements to the Patriots Point Road intersections.
The town says they will have a public hearing Tuesday to debate on the proposed designs.
Project Engineer Paul Lykins says the proposed project will improve the intersection of Coleman Boulevard with Magrath Darby Boulevard and Patriots Point Road.
This is the intersection at the bottom of the Ravenel Bridge exit ramp leads to Coleman Boulevard and Sullivan’s Island.
All of the approaches to the intersection have turn lanes except for Magrath Darby, so, turn lanes will be added there. Officials say additional turn lanes will also be added to Patriots Point Road.
Lykins says the project plans include adding dual left turn lanes from Coleman Boulevard onto Patriot’s Point Road.
“The nexus for the project was realizing the traffic generated by the ultimate, future buildout of the undeveloped land at Patriots Point that is currently in the planning and approval stages,” Lykins says.
Lykins says 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles use Coleman at this intersection every day and back in 2018 at a public comment session, folks expressed a desire for more bike and pedestrian access. He says that has also been incorporated in the plans.
The project team says they expect the designs will be completed in December of this year and permitting should be finished in Apr. 2021.
Lykins says construction is expected to begin in Apr. 2021 and finish in Dec. 2021.
