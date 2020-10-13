Police arrest man on burglary, arson charges connected with May riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Goose Creek man is accused of breaking into a paint store and setting it on fire during a riot on May 30.
Shabazz Akeem Watson, 25, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and arson, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
The charges stem from an incident police say happened between 11 p.m. on May 30 and 2 a.m. on May 31 at the Sherwin Williams Paints store at 472 Meeting Street.
The owner of the business told police several men entered the locked business after shattering the front windows. Once in side, he said they set the store on fire and caused approximately $200,000 in damage.
“In addition, several items inside the store were vandalized and graffiti was painted over significant portions of the building,” Francis said. “Two commercial spray pumps valued at approximately $800 were stolen as well.”
Charges against Watson came after an extensive investigation, Francis said.
“The Charleston Police Department continues to investigate the acts of violence and riotous behavior that occurred May 30th and 31st of this year in the downtown Charleston area,” he said. “CPD detectives are following up on all leads and information supplied from the public to identify, charge, and apprehend all violent instigators who exploited legitimate, peaceful protests and engaged in destructive behavior against our city.”
The riot left a string of businesses and personal property damaged in downtown Charleston. It followed an afternoon of mostly-peaceful protests related to the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25.
Watson was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
