Ravenel mayor concerned about uptick in thefts in town

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of the Charleston County town of Ravenel said Tuesday he’s concerned about an uptick in thefts.
Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said thefts from homes and businesses are on the rise and part of the problem is the town is growing.
“We’ve got some new businesses moving into town which creates new opportunities for the bad actors and it’s become with Facebook and social media everybody talks about it,” Tumbleston said.
The mayor said folks who live in town are asking him for help.
Tumbleston said one business was broken into twice and that a fence did not stop the thieves.
“They don’t think they need to go to bed at night worrying is their lawnmower being stolen, or the golf carts or their four wheelers,” Tumbleston said. “There’s concern.”
Steven O’Connor lives outside the town limits in the Parkers Ferry area. O’Connor said shots have been fired at his house.
“Shot at us, then drove away. They shot in all directions at the park after drinking and found drugs,” O’Connor said. “We’ve got three bullet holes in our house.”
The sheriff’s office says since July 1 there have been 28 thefts and eight burglaries in town.
Spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said detectives interviewed a number of folks and followed up on several leads. Antonio said investigators are also actively working cases with other agencies that may be related to some of their thefts.
Tumbleston says deputies have increased patrols, especially near businesses.
He’s planning to have a town hall with the sheriff in the next two weeks.
