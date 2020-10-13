Rowan detention officer just six days on the job victim of violent assault

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County detention officer was the victim of a violent assault on just his sixth day on the job.
The attack happened on Sunday, according to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
While working in a pod, or an open area inside the jail, the officer had asked one of the inmates to move from an area where he was standing. Almost immediately, the inmate assaulted the officer.
The inmate, now identified as Telvin Maurice Morgan, 29, wrestled the officer to the ground, punching him in the face and head. The officer suffered lacerations and cuts to the face, had one tooth knocked out, busted lips, one eye swollen shut, and concussion like symptoms. The officer was taken to the hospital but has since been released and is recovering.
Other officers responded to the attack and pulled Morgan away from the officer. The officer’s radio was found in a trash can near where the assault occurred.
As Morgan was being detained and then placed in isolation, he was continually yelling about how he had attacked the officer. Morgan used racial slurs and was uncooperative with officers, according to the report.
Morgan was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury and given an additional $50,000 bond.
Morgan has an extensive and violent criminal record. He was in the Rowan Detention Center on a writ from Cabarrus County where he is awaiting trial on other charges. In Rowan County within the last year, Morgan has been charged with three probation violations, common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, resisting police, and assaulting a security guard at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Morgan is now in the Cabarrus County jail under a bond of $73,000. His charges in Cabarrus include disorderly conduct, intoxicated and disruptive, and resisting police.
