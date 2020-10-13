SC education group wants Berkeley Co. School District to listen to teachers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina education group wants the Berkeley County School District to listen to their teachers and create a safe and effective learning environment.
The Palmetto State Teachers Association is set to speak during Tuesday night’s school board meeting, about changes they would like the district to make.
The group says since July, they have received more concerns from Berkeley County educators than any other school district in the state.
Berkeley County was the only school district in the tri-county to offer an option for students to come back to school 5 days a week in-person, since the start of the school year.
Some teachers have had to teach in person, while also live streaming lessons for children learning in a blended model.
A petition has gone out, urging the school district to allow teachers to focus on learning one pathway at a time.
The Berkeley County School Board meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. More information on the meeting can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.