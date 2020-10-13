S.C. reports 629 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

S.C. reports 629 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the disease. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 13, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated October 13 at 2:09 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the disease.

Tuesday’s report also included 66 additional probable cases and three new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,963, probable cases to 5,920, confirmed deaths to 3,371, and 205 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,655,741
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,149
Percent Positive in latest test results 10.2%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,826 86
Berkeley County 5,560 86
Charleston County 15,990 249
Colleton County 1,117 42
Dorchester County 4,263 88
Georgetown County 1,801 34
Orangeburg County 3,176 127
Williamsburg County 1,225 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID-Death-Summary_10-13-2... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.