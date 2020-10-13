S.C. reports 629 new cases of COVID-19, 14 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday reported 629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths attributed to the disease.
Tuesday’s report also included 66 additional probable cases and three new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 152,963, probable cases to 5,920, confirmed deaths to 3,371, and 205 probable deaths.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.