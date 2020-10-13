S.C. squirrel predicts winner of presidential race

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A squirrel in North Charleston made his own prediction about the 2020 presidential race Tuesday.
ChrisChris the squirrel took over the task of predicting the next president from another squirrel name Gnocchi, who gained popularity after correctly predicting the last three presidential races as well as many big sporting events.
Gnocchi is gone now, but his offspring, ChrisChris, cast his “ballot” to carry on the family tradition.
ChrisChris ate seven nuts from a bowl marked for President Donald Trump and only three from a bowl marked for Vice President Joe Biden. That was enough to declare Trump as the predicted winner.
“I think it will probably be a relief from the news that we’ve been hearing and get people out to vote. If a squirrel can do it, then people can, too,” his handler, Serena Ash, said. “Animals always seem to know. They always have a sense.”
To add insult to injury, the squirrel then ate the paper sign with Biden’s name on it and gnawed on the former vice president’s bowl.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.