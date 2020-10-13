SCDOT: Crash on I-26 slows traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash on I-26 eastbound is backing up traffic.
SCDOT says the crash is on I-26 East near Exit 211-Aviation Avenue in North Charleston.
At least seven cars are off to the shoulder on I-26 East near Midland Park Road and drive times are climbing.
Troopers are on scene, but traffic is stop and go from Aviation Avenue to University Boulevard.
Rivers Avenue is suggested as an alternate route until the crash clears.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
