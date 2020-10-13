Sheriff’s office investigating shooting that damaged car near James Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that damaged a car on unincorporated James Island.
Just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting. Deputies reported that a vehicle in the area of Grimball Road near Scott Hill Road was damaged by gunfire when someone in another vehicle shot at the vehicle.
The occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
The shooter left the scene, and no suspect or vehicle description is available at this time.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.