Troopers arrest Summerville man for 2-vehicle wreck that killed 3

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have arrested a Summerville man for a two-vehicle collision that killed three people on the Nexton Parkway.
The Highway Patrol charged 18-year-old Joshua Patrick Wensell with three counts of reckless homicide.
He was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center and is expected to have a bond court hearing at 6:30 p.m.
His charges stem from the Oct. 11 collision that took the lives of 49-year-old Chad Freeman, 48-year-old Andrea Freeman and 74-year-old Meredith Freeman. The coroner’s office said all of the deceased were family members and were from Summerville.
SCHP officials said Wensell was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler on the Nexton Parkway when he collided with a 2008 Toyota Avalon.
Authorities reported that the Avalon was traveling south, and when it attempted to make a left onto Brighton Park Boulevard it was struck by the Wrangler which was traveling north.
