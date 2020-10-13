Two cold fronts to move through over the next 4 days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of cold fronts will move through the Lowcountry helping to reduce the humidity and lower the temperatures over the next 5 days. The first cold front will approach the area late today bringing a small chance of rain and lowering the humidity overnight. Tomorrow morning will start out about 10 degrees cooler than this morning near 60°. We expect a sunny sky Wednesday with lower humidity and a high near 80 degrees. Clouds will return on Thursday with the flow turning back off the ocean which will start to increase the humidity levels once again. A few showers will be possible Thursday and Friday ahead of an even more significant cold front which will move through the area Friday night. This front will drastically cool our temperatures for the upcoming weekend with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees on Saturday. Morning lows will be in the low 50s this weekend with a few inland spots dropping into the 40s.