CBFD: Fire extinguished in Ladson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The C&B Fire Department says they extinguished a house fire in Ladson early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to a structure fire at 12:57 a.m. on Farmwood Road to find a fire in the home’s living room. The fire was extinguished by 1:16 a.m., officials say.
This fire is under investigation and authorities say it has not been ruled accidental or arson at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
