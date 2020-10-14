Charleston attorney accused of pointing gun at police cadet says he’s innocent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston attorney charged with pointing a gun at a Charleston police cadet says he’s innocent.
For the first time since his arrest, Jason Taylor is telling his side of the story.
Taylor is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the Oct. 6 incident. Taylor said video shot from a surveillance camera outside his house showed he did nothing wrong.
Charleston police say that night they were called to Carolina Street to respond to a noise complaint. According to an affidavit, the police cadet was doing a ride a long with an officer.
Taylor said he was he was grilling out in the back of his house when a man dressed in black approached him in his driveway. Taylor asked for identification.
The attorney said he felt threatened by the man who turned out to be the cadet.
“He refused to do anything, he never said anything to me. He then began to reach for what we now know the video shows is a mag light,” Taylor said Wednesday.
According to the affidavit the cadet said he was standing on public property when Taylor approached him, pulled out a gun from his holster and pointed it at him. The cadet said he raised his hands in the air.
An officer got to the scene seconds later and ordered Taylor to put the gun down which he did.
Taylor disputes everything written in the arrest warrant including the cadet’s claim that he raised his hands.
“My firearm never left pointed towards the ground. It never pointed at anybody and this happened in a period of about three to five seconds,” Taylor said.
Taylor was arrested the next day. His attorney said the video clearly showed Taylor did not point the gun at the cadet.
“I don’t think there was anything on purpose by the cadet in regards in trying to do anything to disturb Mr. Taylor,” David Aylor said. “But that in no way takes away Mr. Taylor’s fear and ability to protect his house.”
Taylor has a concealed weapons permit. He’s free on a personal recognizance bond.
We have reached out to the Charieston police department for a statement.
Spokesman Charles Francis said charges have been filed in the case and the evidence will be presented in court.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.