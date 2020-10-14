Charleston Co. School Board delays reconvening group that once cost $300k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board delayed a vote Monday that would reconvene a group aimed at identifying some of the problems inside district schools.
In 2018, the district spent more than $300,000 on the Shared Future Project, a Live 5 Investigation found last year. The team met during three workshops over several months with the goal of reimagining what Charleston County schools will look like in 2035.
The first workshop took place on Folly Beach at The Tides Hotel, costing just under $24,000.
On Monday, the group sent a letter to the board asking to be reconvened this year to start engaging with the community once again. All board members but Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack voted to delay the decision until after November’s election.
“I felt very strongly about the work this group has done in the past: engaging with the community, working on gathering data, and reporting back to the board,” Mack said. “I think this group is very vital. It’s important that we do it because we want to hear from the community."
Mack said if the group is reconvened there will be “no funding” towards their efforts like the hundreds of thousands spent last time around.
“With the work that transpired, we can honestly say more minority students were engaged and enrolled into Buist," Mack said. "We can talk about the work that they did in the West Ashley community where we bridged with the new C.E. Williams, creating a learning environment over there where diversity is spread across the board.”
Board member Cindy Bohn Coats created the motion to delay the vote on reconvening this group until November. It was seconded by board member Kevin Hollinshead.
“The proposal by staff was unclear. The shared future project team met with staff, not the board, to discuss how they can be a connection between the board and the community,” Coats said. “This is a worthy idea, and I encourage the Shared Future Project to bring their thoughts, perceptions, ideas, and plans to the board.”
“They were trying to move forward during an election cycle," Hollinshead said. “But, we don’t know if we’ll have different board members with different inputs and ideals on education, so they need to be included in this.”
The board is set to take this issue back up during their meeting on Nov. 16.
