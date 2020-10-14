CofC announces return to competition plan for men’s, women’s basketball

CHARLESTON, S.C. – College of Charleston Athletics has announced its return to competition plan for the upcoming 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketballs seasons.
CofC has received approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce to welcome spectators to TD Arena. As part of this return to competition plan, TD Arena (which seats 5,100) will be reduced to 30 percent capacity.
Additional game day policies, procedures and safety measures instituted for any sporting events at TD Arena will be consistent with guidance from local, state, federal and College of Charleston officials. Those policies and procedures will be presented in full at a later date.
Current College of Charleston season ticket holders will be contacted this week via e-mail to confirm purchase of their season tickets along with renewal opportunities and how to activate their online account through the new Paciolan ticketing system.
With approval from the presidents and athletic directors, the Colonial Athletic Association has finalized a complete conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball. The schedules will once again include 18 games, but the format has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
In lieu of a traditional, home-and-home round-robin schedule, teams will play against the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays. The only exception will come when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends, each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create a day off in-between contests.
The schedules mirror one another, with the men’s and women’s teams each facing the same opponent at opposite venues. The CAA Basketball regular season will tipoff on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, and will conclude on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could be made up at various alternate dates.
Men’s basketball will host five non-conference games in addition to its nine conference games for a 14-game home schedule at TD Arena. Confirmed opponents include preseason No. 22-ranked Richmond out of the Atlantic-10 Conference, Marshall, South Carolina State (Dec. 11) and NCAA Division II Limestone. A fifth home opponent is still pending. The Cougars will open their season on the road at North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Chapel Hill, N.C., and close out non-conference play at Georgia State on Monday, Dec. 21 in Atlanta.
Women’s basketball will play five non-conference games including three at home against Wofford (home opener on Sunday, Nov. 29 at TD Arena), Winthrop and NCAA Division III North Carolina Wesleyan College and two on the road at Clemson and North Carolina Central.
The full schedules for both teams along with times and television games will be released at a later date once contracts are finalized in the coming days.