Deputies identify wanted man in double fatal shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a man they are searching for in connection with a double fatal shooting in Williamsburg County.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Franklin wanted for the shooting on Oct. 3 at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you are urged to call either 911, or the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381 ext. 4536. You can also call the US Marshals Office at (843) 687-7155.
“Please do not try to make contact with Franklin as he is considered to be ARMED and DANGEROUS,” WCSCO officials said. “You can also send a direct message to the Sheriff’s Office through our Facebook Messenger.”
Deputies said callers can remain anonymous.
