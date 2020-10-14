Deputies identify wanted man in double fatal shooting in Williamsburg Co.

Deputies identify wanted man in double fatal shooting in Williamsburg Co.
The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Franklin wanted for the shooting on Oct. 3 at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree. (Source: WCSO)
By Ray Rivera | October 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 5:08 PM

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have identified a man they are searching for in connection with a double fatal shooting in Williamsburg County.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Marquise Franklin wanted for the shooting on Oct. 3 at the LaNue Floyd Village in Kingstree.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, you are urged to call either 911, or the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 355-6381 ext. 4536. You can also call the US Marshals Office at (843) 687-7155.

“Please do not try to make contact with Franklin as he is considered to be ARMED and DANGEROUS,” WCSCO officials said. “You can also send a direct message to the Sheriff’s Office through our Facebook Messenger.”

Deputies said callers can remain anonymous.

The Williamsburg Co Sheriff's Office is asking for your assistance in locating Marquise Franklin. Franklin is wanted in...

Posted by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.