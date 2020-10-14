Deputies: Man barricades himself after domestic issues

VIDEO: Deputies: Man barricades himself after domestic dispute
By Riley Bean | October 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:28 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an incident on James Island where a man has barricaded himself in his home.

Deputies say they responded to the 700 block of Sparrow Drive shortly after midnight in response to a domestic disturbance call.

When they arrived deputies say the female exited the home, but a man was possibly armed and barricaded in the residence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.