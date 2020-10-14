Deputies: Man barricades himself after domestic issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to an incident on James Island where a man has barricaded himself in his home.
Deputies say they responded to the 700 block of Sparrow Drive shortly after midnight in response to a domestic disturbance call.
When they arrived deputies say the female exited the home, but a man was possibly armed and barricaded in the residence.
