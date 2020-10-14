Deputies seek help finding stolen Polaris

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen side-by-side Polaris vehicle.
BCSO says the 4x4 was stolen from the Sanctuary Golf Club on Waveland Avenue some time between 1 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.
Deputies say the Polaris has a 3″ lift kit, after market tires with black rims, black brush guard with a winch and full front and back windshields.
The BCSO is asking anyone with information on the stolen Polaris to contact Cpl. Sosa at 843-255-3435 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
