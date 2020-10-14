Weeks of delays along SC 61 expected as crews widen, improve roadway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New construction happening on Highway 61 in Dorchester County is causing major delays for drivers, and some safety concerns.
The construction is happening on a 6.5-mile portion of Highway 61, from Bacons Bridge Road to the Dorchester/Charleston County line, near Middleton Place.
SCDOT is rehabilitating the existing 10-foot lanes so they will have uniform 11′ travel lanes and 3′ paved shoulders. SCDOT’s Traffic Engineering Office says this will provide approximately 3.5 feet of additional pavement in each direction.
The work is supposed to make the roadway safer, and traffic delays can be expected to last until December, with construction happening at all hours of the day and night.
Officials are urging drivers to use another route for the next few weeks if they can.
