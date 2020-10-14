FIRST ALERT FOREAST: Tracking another cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are a;ready tracking a front developing across the Great Plains. Ahead of this a few showers are possible, but the big cool down to follow will be the bigger story! Overnight look for mostly clear skies and cooing temperatures. Lows will dip to the low 60s. Grab a light jacket tomorrow morning! Highs will climb to the lower 80s feeling warm. A coastal trough will develop and a few light showers will push onshore throughout the day. Have the umbrella just in case.
A front will arrive into the upstate early Friday morning. There won’t be a lot of moisture present with it, but a few showers are possible once again. Highs Friday will remain warm- in the lower 80s and then drop to 70 degrees Saturday afternoon! Enjoy a sunny and Fall-like weekend.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler; LOW: 61.
TOMORROW: Warmer with sun and clouds, spotty shower possible; HIGH: 82.
FRIDAY: Warm under mostly sunny skies, isolated shower possible; HIGH: 83.
SATURDAY: Much cooler, sunny; HIGH: 70.
SUNDAY: Comfortable and sunny; HIGH: 76.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
