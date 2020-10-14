Investigation underway after body found in West Ashley retention pond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating the discovery of a body Wednesday afternoon in the West Ashley area.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said a passerby found the body in a retention pond in the 2100 block of Henry Tecklenburg Drive.
Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are on the scene.
The coroner’s office will determine a cause of death and release the identity of the person.
There was no immediate word on whether the body was male or female or any approximate age.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
