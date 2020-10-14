Local organization confronts COVID challenges in adult education programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One Lowcountry organization is aiming to help adults get the skills they need to join the workforce, while also battling challenges presented by the pandemic.
Trident Literacy Association says there are more than 60,000 adults in the tri-county area that don’t have a high school credential. The group works with adults 17 and older to help improve their skills and get their GED.
They also work with immigrants who are learning English as a second language.
All the organization’s sites have been physically closed since March, so they have had to switch to a virtual method of teaching. The executive director, Eileen Chepenik, said they are close to being at capacity since they have had to take in fewer students.
“We have implemented a case management approach, so that we can work with students not only on their academic skills, but other issues in their lives that are so stressful right now,” Chepenik said. “We have about 60 or so volunteer tutors who are now working with our students mostly one on one by telephone, by email, and having students drive by to pick up material.”
Not only are class sizes smaller and more intimate, but class hours have also switched to accommodate students' schedules.
“We have tutoring in the morning, in the afternoon, and even on weekends so there is no such thing as a normal workday. It’s pretty much 24/7 to accommodate this situation that out students are in,” she said.
For students learning English, the transition to online learning has been smooth for the ones who were previously enrolled. There are challenges for new students trying to adapt.
“We’re dealing with different economic barriers in terms of stable internet connection, and ability to take and facilitate online classes,” said Trish Elsie, ESL program manager for the organization. “We’re just finding it’s a different game and there is a lot more up-front training that needs to go into the students.”
Elsie said they are viewing this as the new normal, and these challenges are only pushing them to do better.
The organization will need more volunteers as they start to phase more students back in.
