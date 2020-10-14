Mt. Pleasant leaders vote to proceed with annual Christmas Light Parade plans

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Town Council is moving forward with plans to host its annual Christmas Light Parade.
During a council meeting on Monday, Mayor Will Haynie raised questions about the safety of the event during the coronavirus pandemic.
Haynie and Councilman Howard Chapman voted no while the other council members voted yes.
Council members who were in favor of the parade say people should have the decision to be able to attend and those who don’t feel safe can stay home and watch a live-stream of the parade.
Town officials say they can expect at least 10,000 people to be in attendance, but have seen as many as 30,000 attend the parade.
In South Carolina, any event that has more than 250 people must have approval from the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
As of Wednesday morning, Mount Pleasant was not on the department’s list of those who have submitted an application.
During the council meeting, Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie gave remarks regarding the parade.
“It’s truly not a position I want to be in standing before Mayor and council having to have this discussion, but I’m going to share with you my concerns” Ritchie said.
Ritchie says while he enjoys the parades, he talked with other law enforcement from around the state who have cancelled their events due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ritchie says to the host the parade they will have no less than 85 police officers on the route, 46 firefighters and 70 public works employees.
He says the potential for exposure of COVID-19 at the parade is different from regular service calls they receive. He says with service calls they’re able to ask questions from the caller related to coronavirus and can arrive in the proper protective gear if needed.
“Me and town staff will do our job like we always do, whichever way it goes,” Ritchie said during his remarks to council. “If we have a parade go forward, we will handle it professionally like we always do.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce list, the Summerville Christmas Parade was approved and is estimated to have 10,000 or more people.
