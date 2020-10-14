North Charleston woman wins $30K with scratch-off lottery ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman said she did a double take when she realized she was $30,000 richer after playing a “Space Invaders” lottery ticket.
South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said the winner, who did not want to be identified, said she was not familiar with the 1980s “Space Invaders” arcade game of the same name. But she said the aliens pictured on the ticket caught her eye.
She scratched off winning numbers but wanted to take a closer look.
“I got a magnifying glass,” she told lottery officials. “I almost passed out.”
She purchased the $2 ticket at Kelly Quick Stop on Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. The store will receive a $300 commission for selling the ticket.
Her win leaves three top prizes of $30,000 in the instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000, Armstrong said.
