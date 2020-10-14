S.C. reports 700 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday test results confirmed 700 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 additional deaths blamed on the disease. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | October 14, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 1:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday test results confirmed 700 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 additional deaths blamed on the disease.

Wednesday’s report also included 81 additional probable cases and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and 206 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,674,133
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 6,310
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.1%

The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 5,841 86
Berkeley County 5,581 87
Charleston County 16,034 249
Colleton County 1,129 42
Dorchester County 4,278 88
Georgetown County 1,811 35
Orangeburg County 3,185 128
Williamsburg County 1,231 37

Here are the newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable deaths reported by age group and county:

COVID19-Death-Summary_10.14... by Live 5 News



