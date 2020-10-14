S.C. reports 700 new cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday test results confirmed 700 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 17 additional deaths blamed on the disease.
Wednesday’s report also included 81 additional probable cases and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and 206 probable deaths.
