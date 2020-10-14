Several intersection improvements planned for West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they will be presenting several intersection improvements they are working on in the West Ashley Old Towne District.
Officials say the three intersections include Orange Grove Road at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Old Towne Road at Charlestowne Drive/Donahue Drive, and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard at Amberly Road.
Charleston County representative Shawn Smetana says the county is looking to improve these intersections by adding in sidewalks, new turn lanes, multi-use paths, signalized crosswalks and more to make the area safer and more convenient for everyone.
Smetana says these additions will be happening in the Old Towne District, which includes residential neighborhoods, retail shops, restaurants and more.
The county sees the Old Towne District as the gateway to West Ashley, and Smetana says improving mobility within this gateway will better support the use of mass transit. He says it will also supply access to existing and future businesses in the area, and it will create a more bike-able and walkable community.
Construction on this project is scheduled towards the end of next year and Smetana says funding will be discussed by the Charleston County Council once plans are finalized.
The West Ashley Revitalization Commission meeting will be at 5:30 p.m.
Request to speak or leave a comment via voice mail at 843-509-8252. If requesting to speak, the commission asks that citizens please provide their name and telephone number. Or email comment to pohlmane@charleston-sc.gov
Officials say all comments need to be submitted before 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.