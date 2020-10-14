SLED investigating allegations chairman of Georgetown County elections board, wife damaged political signs

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that the chairman of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Georgetown County and his wife took and vandalized political signs, according to officials.
An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states a member of the Georgetown County Republican Party and a member of the Seventh Congressional District spoke to a resident of Safe Harbor Drive in Pawleys Island about getting some Trump/Pence signs to put in his yard.
The resident said he’d put the signs in his yard but they kept disappearing, so he want back to the party officials to get more, the report states.
According to authorities, the resident put a deer camera in his yard and got photos of a person taking a sign and damaging another one by writing the word “Dump” over the Trump name.
The party members told authorities they received the photos via text message and put them on social media to identify the people photographed. They received five phone calls from people who identified both the person who took and damaged the signs, as well as the person who drove her, according to the incident report.
“The complainants stated the person driving the vehicle” is married to the person who allegedly took and damaged the signs, the incident report stated.
Authorities identified the driver as Dean L. Smith. Jason Lesley, spokesperson with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed he is the chairman of the county’s board of voter registration and elections.
According to online information, Smith’s term is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2020.
The other person is identified as Rita Smith. Lesley said they were both charged with larceny and destruction of property.
According to Lesley, SLED was called to investigate the allegations, as they came so close to the Nov. 3 general election.
SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby confirmed the investigation is underway. A message was left for the Smiths seeking comment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.