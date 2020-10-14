Solicitor: S.C. man headed to prison for trying to abduct, assault a boy in Walmart restroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to a charge stemming from a June 2019 incident in which he attempted to abduct and assault a young boy in a local Walmart store restroom, 8th Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Tuesday.
Donald Allen Morrison, 52, of Trenton, Edgefield County, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Circuit Judge Donald Hocker then sentenced Morrison to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence for the offense allowed under state law. Morrison was already on the sex offender registry due to a previous conviction in 1992. Morrison will also now be eligible for indefinite civil commitment under the state’s Sexually Violent Predator Act upon completion of his criminal sentence.
In June 2019, law enforcement received a report of an attempted abduction at the Walmart store located at 300 Bypass 25 NE.
The victim, a boy under the age of 10, told officers that he encountered a strange man in the restroom and the man tried to bribe him to touch the man inappropriately as well as allow the man to touch him inappropriately, police said.
Police said when the boy refused, the man grabbed him with both arms and refused to let him leave the restroom. When the boy threatened to tell his mother, the man let him go and fled the store, according to investigators.
Officers were able to obtain a description of the man and the vehicle the man was driving.
