State’s Insurance Reserve Fund paying $240k in suit against Department of Juvenile Justice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s insurance fund is making a big payment of more than a quarter of a million dollars. It all stems from a lawsuit.
The money is going to a woman who filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Juvenile Justice on behalf of her son who was living at a facility in Ridgeville.
The lawsuit claims, back in 2018, he was attacked while sleeping in his bunk at the Coastal Regional Evaluation Center.
He was so badly hurt, he was knocked unconscious, and had to be taken to the hospital.
The lawsuit claims the staff was negligent. The mother of that child is getting a settlement worth $240,000.
