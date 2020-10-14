Trial for S.C. woman accused of disposing of newborns begins after delay

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) - As deputies search for a North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing and disposing of her newborn children, her trial began without her Wednesday morning.
Alyssa Dayvault has been a no-show in court, but the trial is going on in her absence. It was set to begin on Tuesday, but an alternate juror was dismissed because of a personal reason, causing a delay.
The legal definition of a “trial in absentia” refers to a criminal proceeding in a court of law in which the defendant is not physically present to present a defense and testify on behalf of one’s self.
Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said there is a bench warrant out for Dayvault’s arrest for failure to appear. He stated the defendant showed up last week during pretrial hearings, and now they are not sure where she is.
Dayvault is charged with homicide by child abuse and removal of human remains after authorities said she murdered and disposed of her two newborns in 2017 and 2018.
Police said Dayvault admitted to giving birth to a baby boy at her home in December of 2018. She reportedly told authorities she did not seek medical treatment and did not attempt to save the newborn’s life.
Arrest warrants state Dayvault then put the child’s body in a trash can at her North Myrtle Beach home.
Police said she also admitted to giving birth to another child in November of 2017, doing the same with the infant.
She faces a sentence of up to life in prison.
According to Richardson, there is no plea deal in place.
If Dayvault is convicted during the trial and she is still a no-show, the sentence will be sealed and opened when she is arrested on the bench warrant, the solicitor said.
However, if she is found not guilty and is later located, there could be a minor penalty for not showing up, according to Richardson. He added, however, that wouldn’t be likely.
