Volvo Car Stadium to Undergo Extensive Renovations

“I first fell in love with the tennis tournament on Daniel Island in 2004, when I attended with my four young kids. I remember that we only had four seats in the stadium back then so my youngest daughter would sit on my lap. Fifteen years later I found myself at the Kenny Chesney concert realizing it was the best concert of my life. I knew at that moment that we had to do something special with the stadium,” Ben Navarro said in a statement. “We’ve come up with a plan that maintains its intimacy while also modernizing the facility. We are excited to be working with the city to re-imagine Volvo Car Stadium and create an exceptional space for locals and visitors to experience world-class entertainment in Charleston.”