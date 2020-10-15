Siblings caught on camera throwing things, making threats at Church’s Chicken

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County deputies have arrested a brother and sister following an incident at a restaurant on Two Notch Road.
According to authorities, 24-year-old Mildred Chante’ida Smith and her brother, 18-year-old Savion Smith, were trying to place an order on September 30 at the Church’s Chicken drive-thru located at 7116 Two Notch Road. When she attempted to pay for the food, the card was declined. They were asked to pull forward by employees as they tried to figure out what went wrong.
Shortly after pulling her vehicle forward, authorities said Mildred got out of the car, went into the restaurant, knocked items off the counter, and throwing items at workers out of anger. Then, officials said Savion came in, showed the employees a gun in his waistband, and threatened to shoot them if they messed with his sister.
Savion was arrested on October 14 by the RCSD Fugitive Task Force. He’s been charged with aggravated breach of peace and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.
On the same day, Mildred turned herself in. She has been charged with two counts of second-degree assault and aggravated breach of peace.
Mildred and Savion were both taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
