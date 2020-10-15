Butch Barfield, N. Charleston emergency preparedness director, dies after cancer battle

Butch Barfield was an amazing person, a friend and a public servant. I grew up watching and learning from him and got to see just how much he cared about this community. His career started as a firefighter, and then a police officer and he rose through the ranks at the City of North Charleston. He was always there when you needed him whether it was an emergency or help at the ballfields as a volunteer coach. He had been battling cancer for a while now and yet, he was there when this pandemic started, ready to serve. I am going to miss him, his smile and his ability to comfort anyone in a bad situation. I am a better man, husband, father and leader for knowing Butch.