Charleston Co. deputies investigate suspicious house fire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for clues in an early-morning fire that is being called suspicious.
The fire was reported Wednesday at approximately 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of Farmwood Drive in Woodside Manor, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The homeowner arrived home and found the front door open and living room in flames, he said.
C&B Fire Chief Josh Woodall said they were dispatched at 12:57 a.m. and said the fire was extinguished by 1:16 a.m.
The North Charleston and Pine Ridge Fire Departments also responded to the fire.
Deputies say no one was inside the home and no injuries were reported.
Antonio said this is an active investigation.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-202-1700.
