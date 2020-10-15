City of Charleston cautioning motorists as forecast shows flooding during high tide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the City of Charleston are cautioning motorists to avoid low-lying areas during periods of high tide for the next several days as the forecast shows possible flooding in the area.
The National Weather Service has forecast moderate flooding for Charleston Thursday night around high tide at 7:29 p.m., and on Friday morning when near-major flooding may occur in certain parts of the city around the 8:02 a.m. high tide which coincides with the morning rush hour.
“The forecast predicts that near-major flooding during morning high tides and minor flooding during the evening high tides will continue through at least Sunday,” city officials said. “There is a slight chance of showers tonight and a chance of showers on Friday. Currently, no rainfall is forecast for Saturday or Sunday.”
Local government officials are urging people to avoid flooded roadways. Disruptive flooding can create life-threatening and property damaging situations.
City officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.
“Our top priority is always the safety of our citizens,” said Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff. “We ask that residents and visitors keep an eye on the forecast, exercise caution when traveling throughout the city and never drive through flooded roadways.”
