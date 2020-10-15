FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks 2 eastbound lanes on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash during the Thursday morning commute has blocked two eastbound lanes of I-26 near College Park Road.
The two right lanes are blocked and a vehicle is in the median just before College Park Road, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras. The incident has traffic backed up for about three miles.
The crash was reported at 8:20 a.m. and involves injuries, Highway Patrol troopers say.
The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.
